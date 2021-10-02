Dian Der Ohanian Phillips of Terre Haute will share her longtime love of Hoosier barns in River City Art Association’s October Artist of the Month gallery space in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
“I love driving through the countryside and seeing the variety of barn types,” Der Ohanian Phillips, RCAA’s president, said. The paintings in her exhibit show some of the barns she has recently connected with … visually and emotionally.
Der Ohanian Phillips has been drawing and painting barns for more than 50 years. The earliest example is an etching she created in July 1965. “Having grown up in Southern Indiana, I was very familiar with rural farmland scenes. So, for this first attempt at making an etching, I recall drawing this scene from memory … a gambrel-roofed barn with silo and overgrown field. It is an iconic image and one that obviously resonated in my young mind,” she said.
“Barns evoke a sense of tradition and community, and they also reflect local architectural styles,” Der Ohanian Phillips said. “Some recognizable regional styles include Dutch, bank, crib and round barns. The exterior color and decoration of barns also has historical and practical roots. New England settlers didn’t have enough money to paint their farms, so they needed a cheap way to protect the barns’ wood. They mixed skimmed milk, lime and red iron oxide to make a red, plastic-like coating. The coating protected the wood and kept barns warmer in the winter. The color red soon became the most famous among farmers because it was the cheapest. The tradition continues today. However, barns in Kentucky are mostly painted black because black barns raise the heat inside, aiding the curing of tobacco. Many got their color from creosote, which repelled termites. Sign painters also took advantage of the size and visibility of barns in an age before billboards. ‘Chew Mail Pouch Tobacco’ signs were numerous in the first quarter of the 20th century.”
Der Ohanian Phillips studied at Herron School of Art in Indianapolis, and received a B.F.A. in visual communications. She completed a Masters program at Indiana University, and did additional post-graduate work at Boston University. She was a graphic designer/art director for the majority of her professional life, but continued her fine art pursuits during those years by taking drawing and painting classes. After retiring, she began painting again full time. She works primarily in watercolor, acrylic and oils. Her paintings and her black and white photos are strongly influenced by nature and rural scenes. Her art is in private collections throughout the United States.
Visit www.facebook.com/DiandpArtist for more examples of the artist’s work and RiverCityArt.org for membership details.
