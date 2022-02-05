River City artist celebrates Black History Month in Vigo library display

River City Art Association’s February Artist of the Month featured by the Vigo County Public Library is Donald Turner of Terre Haute.
Each February, Turner celebrates his heritage and Black History Month. This year’s display will pay homage to former President Barrack Obama, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Oprah Winfrey, Maya Angelou, George Washington Carver and other Black contributors to U.S. history and culture.
Turner attended Butler University and Herron School of Art in Indianapolis, where he studied with renowned Indiana artist Harry Davis. He later studied art with Charles Reddington, Whitney Engeran Jr., Monty Montgomery and Dick Hay at Indiana State University.
After earning several degrees in art education, a master of arts and a master of science degrees, Turner studied watercolor painting in spring 2008 with internationally known painter Joseph Fettingis NWS at Turkey Run State Park.
After many years of teaching art in the public schools and at ISU, he retired in 2008 to start his own art business as an illustrator.
Turner’s company, Turner Graphique Designs, has created work for several well-known companies and organizations in Terre Haute and the surrounding area including Clabber Girl, Williams/Randall Marketing and Communications, and Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute.
Turner is well known in the art community for the drawings and paintings he has created for area art shows and juried exhibitions. His many honors and awards include a first place in 2016 for his pastel drawing, “The Legend of Satchmo,” at RCAA’s eighth annual juried exhibition; Best of Show in 2017 for his “Lady Day” entry in the VCPL’s Big Read Art Competition; and People’s Choice award in 2019 for his “Iron Mike” graphite drawing of former heavy weight boxing champion Mike Tyson in the VCPL’s Big Read “The Big Smoke” Art Competition.
