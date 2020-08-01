River City Art Association exhibition Aug. 7 and 8 at fairgrounds

River City Art Association will host its 2020 juried exhibition Aug. 7 and 8 in a new location at Terre Haute.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Downtown Terre Haute First Friday event sponsored by First Financial Bank has been moved to the Fine Arts Building at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds to allow larger space for social distancing.
Open viewing of RCAA’s 12th Annual Juried Exhibition is scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7; also from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 8 with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by a brief awards ceremony at 6:30.
Winners in five categories, as well as the Best of Show, will be selected by Christy Brinkman-Robertson, art curator at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. A special honor will be given in the drawing category in memory of RCAA past president and award-winning pen and ink artist Mike Bender.
The Artists’ Choice and People’s Choice awards will be determined from votes by participating artists and guests attending the exhibition.
Admission is free both days. A sanitation station and individually wrapped refreshments will be available.
For more information visit RiverCityArt.org or contact RCAA vice president Todd Stokes at 812-870-8252.
