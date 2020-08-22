River City Art Association announces winners at 12th annual juried exhibition

River City Art Association showcased the talent of 26 Indiana and Illinois artists during the 12th Annual RCAA Juried Exhibition Aug. 7 and 8 in the Fine Arts/Floriculture Building at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Downtown Terre Haute First Friday event sponsored by First Financial Bank was moved to the fairgrounds to allow larger space for social distancing.
Christy Brinkman-Robertson, professional artist and art curator at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, selected winners in five categories as well as Best of Show from more than 70 entries.
Best of Show winnings, sponsored by First Financial Bank, went to David V. Gill of Clay City for his oil painting, “The Old Engineer.”
First-place medallions were awarded to Gill, Sheila K. Ter Meer of Brazil, and RCAA co-founder Monty “Indiana” Jones, Valerie Funk and Edith Acton, all of Terre Haute.
Second-place honors went to Elaine Waltz of Parke County, Todd Stokes of Dennison, Illinois, and Acton, Jane Lubbehusen and Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo, all of Terre Haute.
Third-place recognition went to Stokes, David Garrison of Spencer, and Mary Mayhew, Bob DeFrance and Richard Acton, all of Terre Haute. Garrison also received the Artists’ Choice and People’s Choice awards for his entries in Conte crayon.
RCAA created a special award this year in the drawing category to be presented posthumously to Mike Bender, a past president and award-winning pen and ink artist.
The exhibition also featured artwork by Hayley Bean, Bryan Bromstrup, Brad Burson, Lynne Dunnavant, Sandy Ridge-Fisher, Lacey Lewis, Tna Martin, Marcia Norman, Dian Der Ohanian Phillips, Don Turner, Thomas Wright and Spencer Young.
For a more in-depth story with photos, visit RiverCityArt.org and River City Art Association on Facebook. For RCAA membership details, contact past president Todd Stokes at 812-870-8252.
