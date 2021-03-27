Riley Lions Club will host its second annual Second Chance Prom on April 24 in the Main Event at 10001 E. Margaret Drive in Terre Haute. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the dance from 7 to 10 p.m.
The adult-only event will offer a cash bar and appetizers. Prom attire is suggested, but not required, and an escort is optional. Music for the event will be provided by band Jus Play’n Jayne.
Attendance is limited because of COVID restrictions. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, if not sold out, with proceeds to benefit the Loyal Veterans Battalion and Reach Services.
To purchase tickets, call 812-917-2138 or visit Valley Group at 7205 S. State Road 46, Suite B, in Terre Haute.
For more details call or like the Riley Lions Facebook page.
