The Riley Lions Club will host its Second Chance Prom Feb. 12 at the Main Event, 10001 E. Margaret Drive in Terre Haute. Formal attire is not required.
Doors will open at 6:30 with dancing from 7 to 10. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, door prizes and raffle items. Music will be provided by Jus Play N’ Jayne band.
Tickets in advance are $25 per person and are available at Bliss Bridal, 2971 Erie Canal Road, Terre Haute; or the Valley Group, 7205 S. State Road 46, Suite 2, Terre Haute; or by calling 812-208-1916, 812-208-3937 or 812-894-2587.
Tickets at the door will be $30 per person. All proceeds benefit the Loyal Veteran’s Battalion and Reach Services for Veterans.
