J. Dana Trent holds cherished memories of her childhood years in Dana — the small Indiana town for which she was named.
Riding her bike in the town's annual Ernie Pyle Fireman's Festival parade. Learning the jitterbug dance at her grandmother's 49ers Club meetings at the local firehouse. Learning from her father to shoot pool at a video-rental shop. Getting driving lessons from him on the backroads of Vermillion County. Going to church every Sunday and Wednesday night with her parents or grandparents.
Trent grew into a successful adult. She graduated from Duke University Divinity School and became an ordained Baptist minister. She's written four books on spirituality issues, tended to the sick and dying as a hospital chaplain, and serves as a professor of world religions and critical thinking at Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Trent and her husband, Fred Eaker, live.
Yet, there's a dark side of Trent's childhood that she kept to herself for decades. It's the crux of her new four-part podcast series, "Breaking Good."
"I was very ashamed of it," she said in an interview last month.
The topic "bubbled up" at a writers workshop four years ago. Trent broke her silence and told her story to the assembled writers.
Her parents, both now deceased, loved and doted on young Dana. Both were God-fearing, college-educated and trained as psychiatric-care professionals. But both also struggled with their own mental illnesses and drug addictions, enough so that Dana's father enlisted his unwitting, preschool-age daughter to help him chop, package and deliver marijuana and hashish to customers. They prepared the drugs in the family's trailer in Dana, and made the drops from the trunk of her father's car.
In rural Indiana, resources were scarce for treatment of her parents' mental health and addictions, making it difficult for them to maintain steady jobs. So, drug trafficking became the family business. Little Dana became her father's cohort. He gave her the street name, "Budgie," like the label given small parakeets.
Trent details the saga in the "Breaking Good" podcast, produced through a grant from the Louisville Institute, which is funded by the Lilly Endowment. The aim is for her study to spark a discussion about small-town life. Her own story, told in the podcast, provides a relatable example.
"Dana's stories about rural communities, poverty and the role of the church, shared in her own voice, come to life as she connects her personal experiences to big, systematic questions for all of us," said the Rev. Aimee Moiso, associate director of the Louisville Institute.
Trent's grant has allowed her to research ways that small towns' churches can collaborate to help their communities find solutions to chronic problems in rural America like drug addiction, mental illnesses, hunger and poverty. The church community in Dana, of which her late grandparents were cornerstones, gave Trent stability and support through her troubled childhood. From several states away, Trent has joined local leaders in Dana to revitalize the town, an effort that has attracted grants to upgrade the community ball diamond and possibly convert empty buildings into a community center, among several ongoing projects.
Drawn to California
Her future could've been bleak, if not for the support of her extended family, friends and church members.
"Statistically, I have turned out to be an anomaly, which is a responsibility, too," Trent said. "The flipside to that was that the church was such a steady force in my life.
"It could've turned out to be a very different story," she added.
It is a nuanced story, too.
Her parents met in a psychiatric institute in Ohio as inpatients, rather than as staff members. "Mom and Dad were interesting because they fit both roles as providers and patients," Trent said. Her mother was a nurse and her father a recreational therapist.
They moved from the Midwest to East Los Angeles, drawn by their interest in televangelist Robert Schuller, whose weekly "Hour of Power" TV program emphasized positive thinking. Their daughter was born in East L.A. Three months later, though, the family — unable to afford the southern California cost of living — returned to Dana, Indiana, her father's hometown. They lived in Vermillion County until Trent turned 6 years old, when her parents divorced. Trent moved with her mother to her home state of North Carolina, while her father remained in Indiana.
Her mother was intent to "start over," with no talk of the past drug use or dealing. Trent recalled her mother being "vehemently" opposed to the presence of drugs in their home.
Trent returned to Dana every summer to be with her father and stay with her extended family. Those summer-long visits with her dad ended when Trent turned 12 and his health faltered. He died in 2010. Trent's mother died in 2017.
Finding empathy, grace
The podcast could help people with family members who deal with mental illnesses, said Britainy Sholl, Trent's cousin and close companion during their childhood years in Dana. Trent often stayed with Sholl's family, a source of stability. Sholl also thinks Christians can benefit from listening to "Breaking Good" by becoming more honest about the difficulties in their lives.
"I think the Christian community needs to be more open and transparent," Sholl said. For many, "you put on your Sunday best and go into church and say, 'Everything is OK,'" though often it isn't.
Faith communities can make a difference in those situations by working together, ecumenically, to care for the troubled, said Sholl, who now lives in Tennessee. Individual faith matters, too. That was the case for her cousin, Dana Trent.
"I think her faith is what got her through this," Sholl said, "and enabled her to go on to live a successful, normal life."
Now 40, Trent is opening up about that past to help others release burdensome memories, too. The crafting of the podcast and a potential book has Trent "looking back at that life with lots of empathy and grace and putting myself in my parents' shoes," she said.
Her husband, Fred Eaker, noticed Trent's extension of empathy and grace toward her parents as he collaborated with her on the podcast. Eaker, an information technology manager for the North Carolina Health Information Exchange, produced and narrated the four episodes of "Breaking Good." Through Trent's understanding for her parents, Eaker said, he and Dana realized that "for every weakness, there's some kind of strength that comes out of it."
"Breaking Good" listeners can find ways to cope with their own hard memories, he said.
"It can be difficult to kind of reconcile an upbringing, a past one might be embarrassed about, ashamed of, and want to hide as an adult," Eaker said. "But I think we all have that to some degree."
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
To hear the podcast
• The "Breaking Good" podcast, a series of four episodes, can be heard online at: jdanatrent.com/the-breaking-good-podcast/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.