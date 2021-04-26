Review: Virtual concert offers unique experience for youth, adults

By Mark Gibson
Special to the Tribune-Star
With many of life’s joys lost or sacrificed during the past year, we’ve all gained a new appreciation for certain experiences because of their absence in our lives.
Take live music. With the possible exception of the occasional living room performance, most of our musical experiences over the past year have been limited to recorded music transmitted from an electronic device. Cue the sad trombone. Because let’s face it: Automotive speakers, earbuds or hi-fidelity “surround sound” speakers can’t replicates the rich, robust sound of live music, be it from a single barroom musician, live band or 75-piece symphony orchestra — true surround sound.
That said, there are some advantages in a pre-recorded and edited piece, and in lieu of the live orchestral experience as COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra took advantage of the video-recorded opportunity with its virtual concert, “The Thrill of the Orchestra,” earlier this month.
Sponsored by Union Hospital and the Vigo County Public Library’s Big Read program, the nearly hour-and-a-half web-streamed program was an expanded version of the THSO’s standard springtime educational concert for elementary students, “Adventures in Music.” The program introduces local fourth-grade students to the various instruments that comprise an orchestra. Presented to students live during standard years, the abbreviated half-hour program this year was web-streamed, and shared with fourth- and fifth-grade Vigo County School Corp. classrooms.
Additionally, outside of the pre-recorded program, several THSO musicians met virtually with students in interactive, online Google Meets. A total of 75 classes participated in the half-hour sessions.
Creative director and conductor David Bowden notes the focus of the program isn’t just to share the gift of music (which it does beautifully); more importantly, it aims to share the gift of making music. “We love music, we love making music, and we want you to love making music,” Bowden shares with the viewer. “Making music is even more fun than listening to it.”
The program’s various segments with individual musicians and their instruments are designed to help students choose an instrument they may want to learn how to play.
The full-length “Thrill of the Orchestra” concert expanded upon the children’s program, allowing a broader audience of viewers to experience the “flavor” of the education program in a more in-depth setting.
The video program played to its strengths, providing viewers with “up-close-and-personal” access to THSO musicians and their instruments. Bowden took viewers on a guided tour of the various orchestra sections, meeting musicians for brief one-on-one interview segments and short solo or duet performances.
No doubt capturing the young audience’s attention, the program opened with a performance of a piece most young people would be familiar with: John Williams’ “Hedwig’s Theme” from the film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
After a brief to-camera introduction by Bowden, the orchestra performed von Suppe’s “Light Cavalry Overture,” first as the full 24-piece orchestra, followed by the same excerpt performed by individual sections of the orchestra: strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. The exercise highlighted how the sections work together to form a whole.
Knowing in advance that the full range of sound from a live orchestra can’t be captured in a recording, expectations by this reviewer weren’t high. And while it’s true the sound isn’t the same as “being there,” the audio quality was remarkably clear.
Between selections that featured each orchestral section, Bowden would meet with musicians for intimate “close-ups” and short solos with their individual instruments. Musicians had the opportunity to pick a personal selection — heavy in pop culture references like “SpongeBob SquarePants,” the “Super Mario” theme and “Game of Thrones” — as well as demonstrate more challenging audition standards.
The full strings feature was none other than Mozart’s “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” followed by Strauss’ whimsical “Pizzicato Polka.”
Highlights of the woodwinds interviews included a fun clarinet duet of the “Super Mario” theme by principal clarinet (and THSO executive director) Sammy Johnson-Helms and bass clarinetist Keith Northover, as well as a glimpse into oboist Jennifer Kirby’s collection of homemade reeds and a quick “woodworking” demonstration for gouging and shaping the reeds.
A sing-along medley of patriotic standards (“America the Beautiful,” “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” and “God Bless America”) was designed to illustrate Bowden’s point that we all carry an instrument “within our body. “It’s called your voice.” It’s just as much an instrument as a violin or a cello, he said. The only shortcoming, particularly given the opportunity of the video format, were the absence of on-screen lyrics prompts for the sing-along.
Highlights from the brass interviewers were second trumpet Eric Rodriguez’ demonstration of various types of trumpet mutes and how their use affects the sound of the trumpet, as well as principal trombonist Randy Mitchell’s quick history of the slide trombone.
Principal percussionist Keegan Sheehy’s seat must be a youngster’s favorite, after Sheehy quickly demonstrated a dozen percussion instruments, from bass drum, tam-tam and temple blocks to cow bell, xylophone and glockenspiel. “There are lots of different things to play with,” Bowden said, “and you haven’t seen half of the percussion instruments yet!”
Bowden then demonstrated the conductor’s role by effecting the orchestra’s changing tempo for Strauss’ “Radetzky March.”
If ever a young listener could still resist the draw of making music to this point, a “Sound of Music” medley and ever-popular “William Tell Overture” served as the clincher.
“Playing music is so much better than listening to it,” Bowden tells the viewer. “And if you choose to do that, it will change your life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.