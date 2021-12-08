Review: Terre Haute-born soprano rises to the occasion in Symphony's holiday concert

The 2021 Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday presentation last weekend was a real mixed bag — the good kind of bag that Santa’s elves pack for his long sleigh ride around the world.
The vocal soloists were a study in old-pro style and rising-star sparkle. The huge orchestra — including harp and grand piano — was in excellent form. Tilson Auditorium was jammed with conscientious, mask-wearing music fans. And the obligatory sing-along of carols was brief. (Sorry. Mr. Grinch will never completely go away.)
The orchestra, which seems to be melding into one with its gifted maestro and artistic director David Bowden, continues to amaze. Given the quality of performances so far this season, one might assume they all live in the same neighborhood and rehearse every other day. They don’t have that luxury. Yet they do not disappoint, be the program purely classical or pops.
Among the many Dec. 4 orchestral highlights was the deceptively tricky “Clarinet Candy,” featuring a trio led by principal clarinetist Samantha Johnson-Helms with deft assistance from Li-Jie Yu and Ed Staubach. Dan Powers, the THSO assistant principal violist and composer-in-residence, unveiled the world premiere of his rich and beautiful “Rejoice and Be Merry” overture. The orchestra’s gorgeous rendition of Vaughan Williams’s “Fanstasia On Greensleeves” made that old (16th century) melody fresh and deeply moving.
The versatile veteran baritone Rick Vale handled everything from “The First Noel” to his own composition, “Star of Bethlehem.” He confided to the audience that he had suffered two bouts of COVID-19 this past year and was still struggling with breath: “Sometimes the notes are just not going to be there.” His candor was a reminder of an inarguable maxim: Amateurs perform when they want to, professionals perform when they have to.
Yet Vale is such an accomplished song stylist, so honest in his interpretation of music and lyrics, it was as if his physical limitations only enriched his delivery. And where he got the oxygen for a soaring “Angels We Have Heard On High” — well, maybe look to heaven.
Vale was joined in “Star of Bethlehem” by the revelation of the evening: Caroline Goodwin. Terre Haute-born, the soprano is pursuing her master’s degree at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music. To say this kid is going places is not a risky prediction. Her instrument is filament fine but powerful, as she demonstrated in “Adele’s Laughing Song” from the Johann Strauss opera, “Die Fledermaus.”
Like so many comic arias, the Laughing Song is delightful and funny – and hard as all get-out to execute. Putting it over requires serious vocal chops and considerable acting ability. Goodwin has both in abundance. Her pure, lyrical sound is made for Mozart, Puccini and every soprano role the great, just-departed Stephen Sondheim ever wrote for Broadway.
It will be a pleasure to watch this talented young woman’s ascendance.
Stephanie Salter is a retired Tribune-Star columnist and live music devotee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.