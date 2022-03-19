The Sisters of Providence are hosting a Come and See Retreat. The free weekend even invites all single Catholic women ages 18-42.
It will begin at 7 p.m. April 8, and conclude at 2 p.m. April 10 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
During the retreat, participants will have the opportunity to learn about the life and mission of the Congregation foundress, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin, the faithfulness to prayer and its long history.
Learn more or sign up at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Vocations Director Sister Joni Luna, SP, at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.