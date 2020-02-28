All moms in need of time for quiet reflection, rejuvenation and a little self-care are invited to join the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods for the upcoming “Retreat for Busy Moms.”
The retreat will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 27 and conclude at 1:30 p.m. March 29. It will be facilitated by Sisters Jan Craven and Paula Damiano and take place in the Providence Hall Community Room.
“The fact is that most moms are very busy,” Sister Paula said. “I don’t hear many moms say, ‘I have so much time on my hands!’ This will be a weekend for busy moms to rest, relax and renew.”
Moms can step back from their worries at home during the weekend retreat to enjoy the peace, beauty and fun of St. Mary-of-the-Woods. During the retreat, there will be time for quiet prayer and reflection, spiritual enrichment and the sharing of wisdom from other mothers.
All can take the opportunity to deepen their relationship with Christ and walk in the footsteps of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin.
Sister Paula said there will be time for input, as well as being with other moms who are wanting to restore their “inner balance.”
“Besides time for quiet and prayer with other women, moms can explore the holiness of the Woods,” Sister Paula added.
Many mothers who have attended the retreat in the past have declared the weekend encouraging and restful.
One mother who attended said “It is a great way to spend time away from home. I was able to slow my mind down and hear the voice of God.”
Another said, “Attending this retreat came at a time when I was seriously questioning my purpose and abilities as a mother.”
Cost to attend is $230, which includes lodging and meals, or $140 without lodging. Registration deadline is March 12 with lodging and March 20 without lodging.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.