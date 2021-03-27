Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 45F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.