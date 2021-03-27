To solve the problem of hunger and malnutrition in the Wabash Valley, reTHink Inc. has created six community gardens in Vigo County in an area where poverty is prevalent. To sustain the gardens reTHink seeks help from community partners to raise $10,000 by April 30.
Unfortunately, 21.4% children in Vigo County are food insecure and in Vigo County School Corp. over 50% of children are on free or reduced meals. Even more children suffer from malnutrition. The amount and quality of food can impact children’s performance at school, health conditions, physical activity, and eventually employability.
Gardening, combined with reTHink cooking classes, is meant to empower people to learn to grow, cook, and eat healthy food. The community gardens also serve as an outdoor haven for children to spend more time in, and learn about nature as well as reap a sense of accomplishment when enjoying the fruits of their labor.
To maintain these gardens, reTHink employs several underprivileged community members and needs about $10,000 a year.
Last year, many families visited reTHink gardens to find food. This year reTHink hopes to increase its outreach even more by growing 1,000 pounds of fresh produce.
Nonprofit enterprise reTHink Inc. is at 608 N. 13th St. in Terre Haute. Donations will aide its efforts to reduce food insecurity and provide a sustainable source of food education for underprivileged families in the Wabash Valley.
To donate, visit http://bit.ly/3tuFF8i.
