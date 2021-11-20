Purdue Extension-Vermillion County will host a free Ag Breakfast at 8:15 a.m. Dec. 1 in the Vermillion County Fairgrounds Community Building in Cayuga Park.
“Carbon Markets for U.S. Row Crop Producers: Opportunities and Challenges” will be presented by Megan Hughes, doctoral candidate, Purdue University Dept. of Agricultural Economics. The program, sponsored by First Financial Bank, is open to anyone interested in carbon markets.
Hughes will discuss the attention that sequestering carbon in agricultural soils has received as a method for addressing climate change; and more specifically, the significant attention this has spurred in developing markets that pay farmers to sequester carbon in their soils.
Attendees will learn about common carbon sequestering practices and current opportunities to receive payments for sequestering carbon. Common questions and challenges relating to potential payments, contractual obligations, eligibility and verification will be discussed.
Reservations are required by Wednesday, Nov. 24, with the Vermillion County Extension office at 765-492-5330 or by emailing cox119@purdue.edu.
