The Woman’s Department Club of Terre Haute will host its Guest Day, “A Gathering of Friends,” on Saturday, Oct. 5 beginning at 1 p.m. in the WDC Clubhouse at 507 S. Sixth St. in Terre Haute.
The afternoon will include music by Shirley Martin and members from the Farrington Grove Chorale, fellowship, and refreshments along with information about the origin of the Woman’s Department Club, the acquisition of the clubhouse and its history, and the department programs including the Arts Department, Garden and Nature Study Department, and the Junior Department.
To make a reservation to attend, contact Betty Heck, chair at 812-242-4709 by Sept. 25.
