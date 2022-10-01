Remembering their sacrifice

A group of female descendants of veterans from the War of 1812 took a step toward keeping alive those soldiers' memories.
Terre Haute's Julia Martin Chapter of the National Society of United States Daughters of 1812, a nationwide service organization made up of volunteers, placed special markers beside eight of those veterans' graves in Woodlawn Cemetery in Terre Haute on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The ceremony drew nearly 20 people, including Mayor Duke Bennett, Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer and members of Evansville's Hugh McGary Sr. Chapter of the United States Daughters of 1812. Paul Majors and Roxe Anne Kesner of the city cemeteries department assisted with the ceremony.
The Julia Martin Chapter's efforts aren't over. They're in the process of marking the 23 known graves of War of 1812 veterans in Vigo County, with one scheduled for October and three more in spring of 2023, said Peggy Salitros, the chapter president. They also intend to identify and mark graves of the war's veterans in Clay County.
