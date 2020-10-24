Remembering the sunrises as the sun sets on 2020's 'lost summer'

As September passed into October, the cooling temperatures reminded us that summer was over.
It’s the calendar’s most awaited season. Yet, this time, many of its traditional virtues didn’t happen or unfolded in strange ways — on a computer screen, or with participants spaced far apart and wearing masks. Most family gatherings, vacation trips, class reunions, picnics, backyard barbecues, baseball tournaments, company softball games, pool parties and music festivals got canceled. A pandemic, unlike any other in more than a century, altered plans and lives.
The Summer of 2020 ebbed away before most of us realized it was ever underway. It’s being called “The Lost Summer.”
Still, even amid the anxiety, disruption, illness and heartaches caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus, the sun continued to rise. Daybreak on a quiet country road in southwestern Vigo County gave this columnist room to jog, breathe deep and see new mornings begin in familiar ways — hot and sticky, or warm and breezy. I photographed those sunrises, perhaps as evidence that summer actually occurred, or for hope’s sake — that better summers lie ahead.
