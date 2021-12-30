Registration open for YMCA's Feb. 12 Heart Throb race

The Vigo County YMCA’s fifth annual Heart Throb 5K Race is set for Feb. 12 in Fairbanks Park.
Participants will line up at 10 a.m. for the Valentine’s Day-themed fun run/walk at the YMCA at 951 Dresser Drive.
Online registration at heartthrob.itsyourrace.com will close at noon on Friday, Feb. 11. In-person registration at the YMCA is allowed at the pre-race packet pickup scheduled 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 in the gym. Race day packet pickup and registration will be 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the gym.
All participants will receive a Heart Throb race shirt if registered by Feb. 6.
Racers will receive coffee and chocolate treats upon finishing the race in the YMCAs main gym, as well as a bottled sports drink and water from Pepsi Refreshment Services.
Registration is $20 per person until Jan. 11, then $25 Jan. 12 through Feb. 5, and $30 per person Feb. 6 through race day.
YMCA members can drop off their child (6 weeks to age 12 ) at the YMCA’s child watch program from 8:30 to 11 a.m. if they call before Feb. 12.
Awards will be presented in the gym to Fastest Couple-Top Couple; Fastest Male-Top 3 Overall; Fastest Female-Top 3 Overall. There also will be awards for the Top 2 in several male and female age groups, from age 14 and under to age 60 and older. The fastest couple award will be calculated by taking the total time of both individuals.
Riddell National Bank is the event’s title sponsor. All proceeds will benefit the Vigo County YMCA’s annual campaign and Financial Assistance program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.