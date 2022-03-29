Wabash Valley Road Runners will host its annual Swamp Stomp race presented by Morris Trucking on April 16 at Hawthorn Park. The event includes a 5-mile run, 4-mile walk, and a 1-mile fun run. The 1-mile race begins at 9:45 a.m. and the 5-mile run and 4-mile walk begin at approximately 10 a.m.
Awards will be given; including overall awards, age group awards and walker awards. Awards are based on 5-year age groups. The number of awards per age group will be determined based on the pre-registered numbers in each age group. Awards range from one to three per age group. Winners will be announced at Swamp Stomp; however awards will be personalized for each winner, so actual awards will be available for pick up by April 21 at Pacesetter Sports. There are also walker awards that are not age based or gender based.
Individuals can pre-register on the Wabash Valley Road Runners’ website wvrr.org. The prices range is $15 for the one-mile, and $20 for the 5-mile run and 4-mile walk. Participants must pre-register by April 6 to receive a shirt. Online registration will continue until April 13 at midnight but no shirt will be provided.
For more information, go to www.wvrr.org/swamp-stomp/.
