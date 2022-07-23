Registration is being accepted for the sixth annual Doc Acklin Race at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 27 at Paris High School, 14040 E. 1200th Road, Paris, Ill.
Registration must be received by Aug. 5 to guarantee a 2022 race shirt. Otherwise, participants can sign up for the race up until, and including, the day of the event. To register, purchase a shirt, or donate, visit MyHorizonHealth.org/DocAcklinRace.
A three-mile race open to the public will start at 7:30 a.m. at the school’s Cross Country Team Race Course. Anyone is welcome to participate by running and/or walking. Following the open race, an invitational for local cross country teams will begin.
The cost of the open race is $30 per person and includes a T-shirt. Shirt sizes must be specified on the registration form. All proceeds will benefit the Horizon Health Doc Acklin Scholarship.
The race is sponsored by Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois and Paris High School in memory of the late Dr. James Acklin, who passed away August 23, 2015. He retired in 1994 after 34 years of service at Paris Community Hospital as a family physician.
For more information about the event, call 217-466-4294.
