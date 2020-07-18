Register now for Women's Yoga Wellness Getaway in September

Women’s Yoga Wellness Getaway, a weekend of yoga sessions catered to individual needs, guided meditations, and empowerment coaching, is scheduled Sept. 4 through 6 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Participants can take a break from job and/or family responsibilities and make their well-being a priority. Each will experience the transformative power of ancient, yoga practices along with modern stress management tools to cope with life challenges while finding solace on beautiful, tranquil, spiritual grounds.
The retreat will be led by Devaki Lammet and Jennifer Moon. Lammet has been an international experienced yoga instructor since 2000, and has been living in yoga retreat centers for many years. She is a Yoga Alliance CE Provider, an ayurvedic health counselor, and a licensed massage therapist. Moon is a licensed clinical social worker and has over 16 years of advanced social work experience with behavioral and medical issues.
Space is limited. Deadline to sign up is Aug. 15. Visit www.anandawellnessth.com to register. For more details, call Lammet at 787-464-5651 or Moon at 812-870-6709.
