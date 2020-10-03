White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, will host its first virtual workshop Oct. 8 using the Zoom video conferencing app.
The workshop on wreath making is set for 7 to 8 p.m. Class size is limited with registration due Monday.
WVC garden manager and fiber projects coordinator Candace Minster will guide participants on how to make a wreath out of fresh and dried flowers, seed pods, grasses, and branches gathered and grown at White Violet Center.
“You can also include little bits from your own garden or yard to make it even more special,” Minster said.
Minster will show photos and demonstrate techniques. An assistant will help Minster moderate questions.
Also, participants can choose to have their cameras on to show off their work or have Minster help them with troubleshooting.
Cost is $35, and includes materials. WVC will send a Zoom link and instructions on where to pick up materials.
Register at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2930 or email wvc@spsmw.org.
