Chances and Services for Youth invites runners to enter its virtual 5K and 1-mile Fun Run event set to begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 13 and end at 9 p.m. Nov. 15.
Proceeds from the race will assist CASY in providing services and opportunities for children from cradle to college, as well as identify and respond to the needs of clients, partnering organizations and the communities they serve.
Visit https://bit.ly/2FMSXK8 for more information and to register.
