The Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods invite bird lovers to their “Bird Watching at the Woods” retreat scheduled 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18.
Participants will meet in the large conference room in Providence Hall, then trek around the Woods with facilitator Sisters of Charity Sister Marty Dermody to locate and identify birds in their natural habitat.
“Sister Marty is in our Midwestern Spiritual Direction group,” Sisters of Providence Sister Jan Craven said. “She always takes advantage of our different meeting sites and so, when she came here, she commented on sighting some rare and regional wildlife here, especially birds, which is a passionate hobby for her.
“We will begin with some brief introductions, then head outside. We may head near the trails and the lake. Sister Marty has been here before, so she is very familiar with our Woods.”
Masks will be required and participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and take binoculars.
Cost is $20. To register by the Sept. 13 deadline, log on to Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952 or email provctr@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.