Hamilton Center Inc. will host the 30th annual Sheriff’s Shootout on May 14 at Rea Park Golf Course in Terre Haute.
The event will offer start times at 7:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Golfers will be provided lunch beginning at 11:30.
This is Hamilton Center’s only annual fundraiser with nearly 100 percent of its proceeds to benefit programs that serve children and adolescents. In addition to fundraising, the event creates strong community partnerships committed to addressing the mental and behavioral health needs of the community.
Visit www.sheriffshootout.com to register and join event sponsor First Financial Bank. Also, click on “Tell a Friend” to send other golfers a link to the registration site.
