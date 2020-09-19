CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute will lead its 2021 group tour to Auschwitz, Poland, July 10 through 18.
Online registration is open at www.candlesholocaustmuseum.org. Deadline to register with full payment is March 12.
Participants will experience museum founder Eva Kor’s journey through her audio tour, learn the history of authentic sites with professional guides, and become witnesses to the healing power of forgiveness.
Trip packages available are “complete” or “land-only.” Both packages include the same items except the “complete” package also includes economy class flights to and from Poland. These packages include tour bus transportation in Poland, most meals, 4-star hotel accommodations, Kor’s audio tour, professional guided tours of Auschwitz and Auschwitz-Birkenau.
In addition, the packages include tours of medieval salt mines of Wieliczka, Eagle Pharmacy, St. Mary’s Basilica, Krakow City and Jewish Quarter. Participants will receive a trip T-shirt and the latest copy of Kor’s book, “Surviving the Angel of Death.” The “complete” package is $3,995 and the “land-only” package is $2,690.
“By providing trip participants with an immersive experience in the historical setting of Auschwitz, we strive to foster powerful breakthroughs in awareness of our respective roles in creating a world based on hope, healing, respect, and responsibility,” CANDLES Executive Director Leah Simpson said. “We want to help our trip participants become witnesses to history, so they can make the world a brighter place.”
For questions or to receive an electronic version of the trip registration packet, email trips@candlesholocaustmuseum.org.
