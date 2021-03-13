Registration is now open for the next Fit Foodie Tri, a U.S. sanctioned sprint triathlon, set for June 5 in Marshall, Illinois.
Festivities will kick off early morning at the new outdoor community pool with a fast personal record setting course.
The event will begin with a 300-meter snake swim, then move to a flat fast bike on low-traffic country roads, and end with a 5K run through Marshall’s fairgrounds, past downtown murals and historic buildings, with the finish line back at the pool.
Food trucks will be set up around the town square from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. For a full list of the food truck line up visit Facebook/fitfoodietri.
A free bounce house and games on the courthouse lawn will include cornhole, Jenga, Yahtzee, tug of war and a three-legged race.
For more information contact Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce at 217-826-2034; or visit the Fit Foodie Tri Facebook page or http://FitFoodieTri.itsyourrace.com.
