Purdue Extension Vigo County will offer The Beginner’s Guide to Grant Writing Workshop from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 27 and Aug. 31 in the Wabash Valley Community Foundation at 200 S. Eighth St.
The two-day interactive workshop teaches grant writers of all skill levels how to prepare and submit a professional proposal. Cost is $195. Lunch and materials will be provided both days.
The workshop is geared toward those who work or volunteer for nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, community clubs, and local government units and departments. Participants will learn how to develop ideas for winning grant proposals, identify and work with funding sources, and understand the proposal development, submission and review process. Professional review of a draft proposal is included.
Registration at https://cvent.me/eXArbb is required by July 20.
Participants and trainers will continue to follow the guidance of the Indiana State Department of Health as well as local and Purdue policies around wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Updated details will be shared in advance of the session. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in the program can contact Wendy Cuiksa at 812-462-3371.
