Purdue Cooperative Extension Service will offer an Annie’s Project course from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings, Jan. 20 through Feb. 24, in the Vermillion County Fairgrounds community building at Cayuga Park.
Annie’s Project, a six-week course, is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing, and the legal field. There’s plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting, and connecting with presenters and fellow participants. It’s a relaxed, fun, and dynamic way to learn, grow, and meet other farm women.
During Annie’s Project courses, farm women become empowered to be better business partners or sole operators through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.
Whether new or experienced, understanding the five areas of agricultural risk, knowing how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets, and other necessary skills are vital. Learning them in a friendly environment where questions and discussion are welcomed, allow the learning process to flourish. Annie’s Project courses have successfully reached more than 9,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states.
Cost of the course is $75 per person, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. Scholarships are available. A light supper will be served before each class at 5:30 p.m. Course size is limited with a Jan. 13 registration deadline. Social distancing will be encouraged.
More details are available at https://extension.purdue.edu/county/vermillion or call 765-492-5330 or email Vermillion County Extension educators Lori Bouslog, lbouslog@purdue.edu, or Phil Cox, cox119@purdue.edu. For more details on the National Annie’s Project visit https://www.AnniesProject.org.
