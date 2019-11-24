The Regional Initiative Grant program provides funding to ensure all Indiana citizens have access to quality arts and cultural activities.
Arts Illiana, the Arts Council of the Wabash Valley, manages this grant program on behalf of the Indiana Arts Commission for Region Six in the state of Indiana. This region includes Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
Region Six has been allocated just over $92,000 to distribute to arts organizations and/or arts provider organizations through a public-paneled application process. The Indiana Arts Commissioners then approve the grant funding.
The grant program has two categories: Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support. APS grants provide funding to Indiana arts and non-arts organizations to support a distinct aspect of the organization’s arts activities, such as a one-time event; a single production; an exhibition; an educational seminar; or series of related arts activities, such as art classes or training sessions. AOS grants provide annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations.
The 2019-20 Regional Initiative Grant Funds were awarded to several organizations on Nov. 14. Checks were presented by Indiana State Rep. Tonya Pfaff and Indiana Arts Commission Deputy Director of Programs Paige Sharp.
Arts Organization Support grantees include Swope Art Museum, Terre Haute Symphony Association, Art Spaces Inc., Community Theatre of Clay County, Community Theatre of Terre Haute, Putnam County Playhouse, Terre Haute Community Band and The Castle (Putnam County)
Arts Project Support grantees include DePauw University Peeler Art Gallery, Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom and Compassion Through Art and Science; DePauw University School of Music, 2019 High School Jazz Festival; Indiana State University School of Music, Contemporary Music Festival; Indiana State University Community School of the Arts, 2019 Rock Camp; Linda Luebke Strings Festival, 2019 Festival; Rose-Hulman Performing Arts Series, Drum Tao 2020 Performance; Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, College and Community Choral Workshop; Terre Haute Children’s Choir, Sullivan County Choir Program; Terre Haute First Church of the Nazarene; and Salamon Chamber Orchestra Residency, School & Community Performance
The Regional Initiative Grant program is made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Details regarding the next grant cycle will be available in December. Arts Illiana is the Regional Arts Council of the Wabash Valley and Regional Arts Partner with the Indiana Arts Commission. Contact Arts Illiana at 812-235-5007 or info@artsilliana.org for information.
