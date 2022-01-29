Arts organizations and arts providers in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties can apply for funding through the Regional Initiative Grant program, an annual statewide grant program.
Arts Illiana manages the grant program for the Region Six counties on behalf of the Indiana Arts Commission, a stage agency. Non-profits interested in arts-related projects in their communities such as public art, arts education programs, arts festivals, etc. are encouraged to apply. The goal of the regional grant program is to reach every county throughout the state.
Guidelines for the grant can be obtained by visiting artsilliana.com and following the link on the Welcome page. More grant information and a link to the online grant application portal also are on the website.
Two grant information webinars will be offered to guide interested organizations through the grant application, paneling and award process. The first webinar, scheduled 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 8, will focus on the Arts Project Support grant program.
A webinar for Arts Organization Support will be offered 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9. Only organizations who have been approved by the IAC to apply in this category should plan to participate. Current AOS grantees in Region Six will not need to attend as they are not required to apply for the FY2023 cycle.
To learn more about the regional grant program, discuss an arts project, or find out if an organization is eligible to apply for a grant, contact Sherri Wright, grants manager at sherri@artsilliana.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.