By Shikha Bhattacharyya
Special to the Tribune-Star
The amount of trash generated in the United States is almost 5 pounds per person per day. That number goes up by 25 million tons during holiday season, about one million extra tons of garbage each week, according to use-less-stuff.com. Where does all that extra trash go? You guessed it: landfills! From beautiful cards that you spent so much time and money in selecting to the perfect gift wrap, most of it eventually ends up in landfills and adds to air and water pollution in multiple ways. According to Bloomberg reports, the air pollution in the U.S. has increased in the last two years. This spike may have taken the lives of nearly 10,000 additional Americans in that two-year period. Air pollution not only contributes to asthma, it also means increased heart at-tacks and increased trips to the emergency room.
Who would have thought that buying beautiful gifts and wrapping them in nice shiny paper could contribute to air pollution and take someone’s life? This is how it works: Every time something is created in industries, especially plastic, it involves using fossil fuels and clean water and creates pollution. On top of that, when we transport items long distances, we create more air pollu-tion. Then we discard packaging and a lot of times the item itself, adding to more pollution.
Holidays are certainly a time to enjoy quality time with family. But if we can do it responsibly and in a way that doesn’t create much pollution, we can save our children’s futures and not put them at risk for various diseases.
First, let’s talk about some common Christmas trash. Gift wrappers and packaging are the first things that come to mind. Annually, Americans dis-card an estimated 38,000 miles of ribbon, or enough to wrap around the planet (some even left for a bow), according to www.neefusa.org/holiday-waste. Not only that, we spend about $11 billion on packaging materials and most of it is either not recyclable or doesn’t get recycled. Another common holiday trash is Christmas trees and decorations. Americans discard about 15 million Christ-mas trees every year.
Fortunately it doesn’t have to be this way. We can easily reduce the amount of trash and air pollution.
Solutions
• Get creative and use reusable packaging. Newspapers, fabric, even reus-able bags, are some good options.
• Give package-free gifts, or gifts of service. Some great examples are housecleaning, a massage, donating your time for yard work, or any other help around the house. Membership to gym, parks, zoos, etc., are also good op-tions.
• Buy local and avoid packaging. Jeff Bezos is already one of the richest men on Earth. He doesn’t need a share of your hard-earned money. Avoid big brands. Make a local business happy and help the local economy.
• Choose gifts wisely. Food items, especially healthy foods (fruits, nuts, etc.) are always good gifts. Stay away from cheap toys and stocking stuffers.
• Last but not the least, don’t forget to carry your own grocery bags for all that extra shopping!
Dr. Shikha Bhattacharyya is a pharmacist and an environmental activist who founded reTHink, Inc. in late 2015 to bring attention to the problem of plastic pollution in Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.