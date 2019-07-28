Rebecca “Becky” Nicoson, a new local coordinator for International Cultural Exchange Services, will be working with families and schools in West Terre Haute and the surrounding area.
ICES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.
“I am excited to be involved with the exchange program, as it will give deserving students an opportunity to fulfill their dreams of traveling to parts of the world they may not have had a chance to otherwise,” she said. “This also opens up diversity throughout the world and will get us one step closer to acceptance for all ... one student at a time. I want to play a role in this life-changing experience for a teen, being involved with the area high schools, and I love learning about other cultures throughout the world.”
Nicoson said she is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families who host them. She feels that having exchange students in local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries.
Nicoson is looking for families who would like to host for the school year 2019. Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses; host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student.
As the local coordinator, Nicoson is available to answer questions, give advice and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.
For more information on hosting or working with ICES, contact Nicoson at 812-201-9026.
