Kari Rajkumar is River City Art Association’s November Artist of the Month featured in the lobby of the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets. She works in graphite, pastel, oils, and sometimes a bit of charcoal or watercolor just for fun.
Rajkumar said she developed a love of drawing at an early age. She was homeschooled and received no formal training in art, save for a few basic drawing classes at around age 9 or 10. A pursuit of fine art as a career began at age 16 when she discovered (quite by accident) she had a gift for realism and began receiving her first commissions. She is primarily self-taught in both graphite and pastel; however, her ultimate goal was always to work in oils as well. After attending a couple of brief workshops, she began to produce oil portraits in early 2014.
In all her portrait work, Rajkumar said she wishes to highlight qualities of the subject that capture and hold her attention the longest – be it quiet confidence, or integrity, or grace of movement. Always, it is the goodness and uniqueness she sees in these individuals that compels her to memorialize it in her art.
Rajkumar lives and works in the east central Illinois/Wabash Valley area. Her portraits continue to garner national and international recognition, and have been published in The Artist’s Magazine, Southwest Art Magazine, and the Pastel Journal magazine.
Rajkumar gives thanks, first and foremost, to her Creator for the abilities He has given her. She desires Him to be pleased with her life and with her work. She also credits a deep love of nature, color and history as strong influences.
More of her work can be viewed at www.karirajkumar.com.
For RCAA membership details visit RiverCityArt.org.
