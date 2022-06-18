RCAA features watercolor artist at library

River City Art Association’s June Artist of the Month is Jan McVay of Tangier, Indiana. A sampling of her work will be on display through June 30 in the Vigo County Public Library.
McVay is a resident of Parke County, Indiana. She went to college in Ohio majoring in art and education, taking the opportunity her junior year to study in Switzerland.
For 24 years, McVay taught art and photography at Southmont High School near Crawfordsville.
Several years ago she took a watercolor class in Provence, France.
As an active long-standing member of the Covered Bridge Art Association in Rockville, McVay’s main medium is watercolor. In addition, she is a photographer and dabbles in a variety of other art forms.
In August 2021, McVay’s work received Best of Show and a first place award in RCAA’s 13th Annual Juried Exhibition in Terre Haute. More recently, her “Sub-Marine” mixed media piece received a second place in the 2022 Abstract April show in the Covered Bridge Art Gallery.
Similar “water-themed” works by McVay at the VCPL will complement the library’s summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
“Growing up in Miami, I spent a lot of time around the water. I like solitude, which is difficult to get in Miami. Maybe that is why I moved to rural Indiana. My artwork has a variety of styles and techniques,” McVay said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.