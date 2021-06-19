Jan McVay of Tangier is River City Art Association’s June Artist of the Month featured by the Vigo County Public Library in its YouTube video at https://youtu.be/ZPnSTqUQvzs/.
In addition to paintings, McVay is an accomplished photographer. She also has been recognized for her watercolor and mixed media works.
McVay went to college in Ohio majoring in art and education, taking the opportunity her junior year to study in Switzerland. For 24 years she taught art and photography at Southmont High School near Crawfordsville. Several years ago she took a watercolor class in Provence, France.
As an active long-standing member of the Covered Bridge Art Association in Rockville, McVay’s main medium is watercolor. She also dabbles in a variety of other art forms. She recently received two mixed media awards in the CBAA juried show “Abstract April.”
RCAA meets on the second Tuesday of each month. Visit RiverCityArt.org for meeting location and membership details.
