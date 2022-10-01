The River City Art Association recently announced its October artist of the month, who will have her work on display at the Vigo County Public Library.
Elise Spaid-Roberts, who paints small-scale pieces and does blackout poetry, says their artwork is a form of catharsis for her.
“Art making allows me a chance to process or escape the world. I find purpose in creating,” Spaid-Roberts said. “Subject matter for my work is heavily influenced by a trip I took to the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. Other inspiration comes from the extreme weather and cloud formations in the Midwest. I easily get lost in the process of painting storm clouds and colors found in extreme weather.”
She will have a mix of new and old art on display, ranging in size.
