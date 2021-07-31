RCAA 13th Annual Juried Exhibition opens Friday

River City Art Association will host its 13th Annual Juried Exhibition on Friday, Aug. 6, in the lobby of First Financial Bank Plaza at Sixth Street and Wabash Avenue.
The annual Downtown Terre Haute First Friday event, hosted by First Financial and assistant vice president of marketing Sally Whitehurst, will begin with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. and a brief awards ceremony at 6:30. Guests are to enter the bank on opening night through the Sixth Street entrance.
Exhibition juror is Michael Tingley, former graphic designer for New York City magazines, art handler and fabricator for NYC museums, former art professor for Oakland City University, and presently a full-time artist and gallery director for Arts Illiana Inc.
Artists’ Choice and People’s Choice awards will be determined from votes by participating artists and guests attending the reception.
Admission is free during the First Friday event and regular banking hours through Aug. 31.
Visit RiverCityArt.org for more details on the exhibition or membership.
