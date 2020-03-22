All Indiana Department of Natural Resources-managed facilities at the following lakes, including campgrounds, wildlife areas, boat ramps, nature centers, property offices, and other public facilities and services remain open at this time: Cecil M. Harden Raccoon Lake at Rockville, Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA), Patoka and Monroe lake facilities and services through long-term leases with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which constructed them, J.E. Roush, Salamonie and Mississinewa.
Raccoon Lake, Indiana DNR facilities remain open
- The Outdoor Wire
