The Quick Quack Trail Run announced a new location and event this year. The event serves as a fundraiser for Catholic Charities.
The race will be June 18 at Griffin Bike Park. Registration and packet pickup begins at 6:30 a.m. at the Griffin Bike Park stage. The 5K Trail Run starts at 8 a.m. with awards — rubber duck trophies — taking place at 9:30 a.m.
The 5K will take participants through a unique obstacle course with a floating bridge and ramps. Due to difficulty of the trails, strollers are not permitted. Bikes are also not allowed for the event.
Registration for the Quick Quack Trail Run includes a Quick Quack T-shirt, custom race bib and disposable timing chip. Registration must be received by June 12 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. A family discount is available for groups of four or more. Runners must be 11+ to run the race on their own. Participants under 11 must register with an adult and the adult must run the race with them.
Animals are not allowed on the course for their protection. Register at https://quickquack.itsyourrace.com before May 15 using Code: EARLYBIRD to received $5 off an individual or Code: EARLYBIRDS to receive $10 off a family registration.
For more information, visit Facebook @QuickQuackTrailRun or https://quickquack.itsyourrace.com.
The Quick Quack Trail Run is presented by Kroger with support from Union Health, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157, Keymark Construction, Purdue Extension–Vigo County and AdvantagePlus of Indiana Federal Credit Union.
