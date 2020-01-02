Putnamville Post receives two new probationary state troopers

Two area probationary troopers graduated Dec. 19 from the 79th Indiana State Police Academy. They have been assigned to the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post to begin their next phase of training, a three-month field training period, riding with the new Putnamville Probationary Troopers are Daniel VanDuyn, a native of Terre Haute and a graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School. He spent four years furthering his education at Ivy Tech in Terre Haute. He resides in Vigo County with Vigo and Sullivan his primary counties.
Athan Lamson from Odon, Indiana, is a homeschool graduate, and currently resides in Clay County. His primary counties will be Clay and Putnam.
Both officers have already completed over 1,000 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques as well as hands-on and scenario-based training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. The curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder, and other general enforcement related training.
