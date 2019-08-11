A Purdue Twilight Talk is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Center at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41, south of Interstate 70.
Robert Archer, Wabash Valley Master Gardener, will discuss controlling yard pests like moles and deer.
Larry Agree, Wabash Valley Master Gardener, will then cover herb gardening for functionality and 4-H County Fair success.
Holly Hudson, retired Terre Haute South Vigo High School astronomy teacher, will discuss the Perseid Meteor Shower which will occur.
Admission is free.
For more details, contact Dana Gadeken at the Purdue Extension-Vigo County office at 275 Ohio St. or 812-462-3371.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.