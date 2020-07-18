A Purdue Renewable Energy Webinar Series is set for 11 a.m. July 23, July 30 and Aug. 6 via the Zoom video conference app.
The July 23 program will be on solar power; on July 30, wind power; and on Aug. 6, hydroelectric power. All programs are free.
Professionals in the field of renewable energy will address how each power is created, how they are being used, and how they are incorporated into the existing grid used in Southwestern Indiana.
Participants must register through https://bit.ly/2TEUTYN by Wednesday.
For special accommodations email Dana Gadeken with the Purdue Extension-Vigo County office at dgadeken@purdue.edu.
