A Purdue Master Gardener Basic Training will be offered to Vigo County residents from 9 a.m. to noon each Monday from Feb. 10 through May 18 in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
The Purdue Master Gardener program is designed to train volunteers to assist with horticultural education programs for Purdue Extension. Participants enter a specially designed training program in home horticulture. Upon completion of the training program, they are Master Gardener interns.
The Purdue Master Gardener basic training program will consist of 15 sessions. Topics covered include Soils and Plant Nutrition, Plant Science, Plant Disease Diagnosis, Insect Identification and Control, Weed Identification and Control, Ornamentals in the Landscape, Fruit Gardening, Lawn Care, Invasive Plants and Pesticide Safety and Alternatives. Purdue Extension specialists, Extension educators, Advanced Master Gardeners and local horticulture experts serve as instructors.
Cost is $130 per person. Registration deadline is Jan. 20. Persons interested should contact Dana Gadeken, Extension educator with the Purdue Extension-Vigo County office at 812-462-3371 or 275 Ohio St.
