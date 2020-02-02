Purdue University Extension and University of Illinois Extension are collaborating to offer a Small Scale Agriculture Conference on Thursday in The Beef House Restaurant, 16501 Indiana 63, Covington.
Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Oak Room followed by dinner at 6. Programs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. include “Small Scale Mushroom Production” by Ashley Adair, Purdue Extension-Montgomery County; and “The Basics of Permaculture” by Dane Hunter, Manager, Southern Illinois University Belleville Research Center.
The goal of the Small Scale Agriculture Conference is to provide audiences with information on topics related to diversification for farms small and large, homesteading, and local food.
Cost for the program is $25, which includes dinner, payable at the door or online. If interested in Master Gardener education credit, contact the respective county Master Gardener coordinator.
Registration is capped at 50 participants. Advance registration is requested by noon Tuesday by calling the Vermillion County Extension office at 765-492-5330, emailing cox119@purdue.edu or visiting https://go.illinois.edu/SmallScaleAg.
Dietary restrictions can be communicated through the online registration or with the Extension office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.