Purdue University Extension and University of Illinois Extension are collaborating to offer the annual Bi-State Garden Conference on Jan. 23 in The Beef House Restaurant at 16501 Indiana 63, Covington, Indiana.
Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. EST with buffet dinner from 6 to 6:45 p.m. There will be two, one-hour presentations from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.
Presentations include:
• “The Story Behind All-America Selections & Trending Recent Winners” by Diane Blazek, executive director of All-America Selections and National Garden Bureau.
• “Pruning Small Trees & Shrubs” by Ryan Pankau, Horticulture educator, University of Illinois Extension.
Cost is $25, which includes dinner, payable at the door or online. Those interested in Master Gardener Education credit should discuss details with the county Master Gardener coordinator.
Registration is requested by noon Jan. 20 at 812-462-3371, dgadeken@purdue.edu or https://go.illinois.edu/GardenConf.
Dietary restrictions can be communicated through the online registration or with the Extension office.
