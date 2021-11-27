Purdue University Extension and University of Illinois Extension will offer the annual Bi-State Crops Conference Dec. 9 in The Beef House Restaurant, 16501 Indiana 63, Covington. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. EST with the conference at 9 a.m.
The program includes:
• “Lessons Learned from the 2021 Corn Growing Season” by Dan Quinn, Purdue Extension corn specialist, recapping the 2021 corn growing season in Indiana and research trial updates from projects involving corn response to seeding rate, starter fertilizer and sulfur.
• “Office of the Indiana State Chemist Update” by Joe Becovitz, Pesticide Program specialist, reviewing the latest information on pesticide application regulations for row crop agricultural production.
• “Parallels to 2021 Soybeans” by Shaun Casteel, Purdue Extension Soybean and Small Grains specialist, reviewing the 2021 growing season and responses as it relates to previous growing seasons such as wet feet and soybean rescue trial, compromised root systems and limitations to seed fill.
• “Illiana’s Growing Season Climate Recap and Future Outlooks” by Beth Hall, Indiana State climatologist, reviewing the 2021 growing season by examining the extremes, trends and variability from a climatological perspective and what the rest of the 2021-22 winter is predicted to look like with early outlooks for the 2022 growing season climate.
Registration fee is $40 (includes lunch) and is payable online. Education credits for Indiana Private Applicators, Certified Crop Advisors and Indiana Commercial Applicators have been approved and will be available for an additional $10 total for any one or all needed credits. Also, educational credits for Indiana/Illinois Agriculture Teachers have been approved for no additional fee.
Advance registration is due Dec. 3 at https://bit.ly/BiStateCrops2021. Contact Tabby Flinn, Vigo County Extension, 812-462–3371 or carroll@purdue.edu; or Phil Cox, Vermillion County Extension, 765-492-5330 or cox119@purdue.edu.
