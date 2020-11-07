Landowners and farmers can learn more about different types of farmland leases, legal aspects of leases, and leasing trends at a Purdue University Extension Service virtual workshop, “More Than a Handshake,” scheduled 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 12, and again from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Many times lease terms must be negotiated that matches expectations for both landlords and tenants. The Purdue Land Lease Team has developed the program to address many questions concerning land leases. Purdue Extension educators, and an attorney who specializes in preparing lease contracts, will cover land values and trends, types of leases, components of leases and communication, and legal aspects of leases.
A $25 registration fee is required. Sign up at https://www.cvent.com/d/q7qdjr and the Purdue Land Lease Team will send an email with the link to connect from a home computer, tablet or smartphone. For details, contact Jenna Nees at smith535@purdue.edu or 765-653-8411.
