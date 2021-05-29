Purdue Cooperative Extension Service will offer a Community Teaching Kitchen program on four evenings in June at the YMCA Community Room, 225 E. Kruzan St. in Brazil.
The free workshops are scheduled 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, as well as June 9, 16 and 23.
The Community Teaching Kitchen is open to everyone, regardless of age, gender, marital status, residency or membership.
Sessions will teach participants how to make quick, healthy and affordable recipes for themselves and their families.
Instructors will do live demonstrations of how to prepare and cook different menu options.
During each session, participants also will learn about healthy eating on a budget, the importance of portion sizes, food safety, and considerations for special diets.
A special gift will be given to those who attend all four sessions.
Other prizes will be awarded, as well.
The Parke County REMC Operation Roundup Grant has made these workshops possible.
For more information or to register, contact Gail Wright, Health & Human Sciences educator, at 765-569-3176 or wrigh509@purdue.edu.
