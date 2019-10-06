Purdue Extension Service will host a wine education program on Oct. 26 at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds in Cayuga Park, 325 W. Maple St., Cayuga.
“From Vine to Wine,” scheduled 2 to 4 p.m. in the Community Building, will introduce participants to growing grapes and wine making in Indiana.
During the program, Vermillion County viticulturist and vintner Justin McLain of Windy Ridge Vineyard & Winery will share his adventures in growing grapes and wine making. McLain also will share about the State Line Wine Trail of which he is president. In addition, sponsorship and wine tasting are courtesy of Windy Ridge Vineyard & Winery.
The free event is for anyone age 21 and over with an interest in learning about Indiana grapes and wines. Seating is limited to the first 40 to register by Oct. 17. Register at https://bit.ly/2Hpli6S or contact the Vermillion County Extension office at cox119@purdue.edu or 765-492-5330.
