Purdue Extension Local Food Days will be offered Aug. 22 and 29 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Terre Haute Farmers Market. The Farmers Market is located at the Meadows Shopping Center, 2800 Poplar Street, Terre Haute.
This event will host food demonstrations, local food discussions and create an environment for people to get to know local produce farmers and small businesses in addition to the regular market.
This event will be fun for the whole family. This event will be observing social distancing and mask requirements. Contact Dana Gadeken, Ag Natural Resource Educator, with questions or the need for additional accommodations at the Purdue Extension Vigo County Office, 275 Ohio Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807, or by calling (812) 462-3371 or emailing dgadeken@purdue.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.